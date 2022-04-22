News Wrap: Dow tumbles marking worst day since 2020

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: Stocks took a nosedive on Wall Street over disappointing corporate earnings reports and the prospect of future interest rate hikes in the months ahead. Yesterday, the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, signaled that the Fed will move more aggressively to tackle inflation with bigger interest rate increases as early as next month.

Today, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 981 points to close at 33811, notching its worst day since 2020. The Nasdaq tumbled 335 points. The S&P 500 fell 122.

Firefighters across the Southwest are battling half-a-dozen wildfires amid intense winds up to 50 miles an hour. One of the biggest fires outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, has burned over 21,000 acres and is still only 3 percent contained. The ferocious winds, coupled with extremely dry conditions, have caused the blaze to explode in size.