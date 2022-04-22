Far right Marine Le Pen challenges French President Macron in election showdown

Malcolm Brabant:

Sociologist and anthropologist Nacira Guenif-specializes in migration and ethnic minorities. She hopes that supporters of left winger Jean-Luc Melenchon, eliminated in the election's first round held two weeks ago, will vote for Macron on Sunday.

What do you think the chances that there could be a Trump-style upset and Le Pen will win, against the odds?

Nacira Guenif-Souilamas, University of Paris 8 Vincennes-Saint-Denis: Yes, there might be something of that kind, I mean, if you consider that Europe is not free of all these tendencies, and France is part of Europe, and it hasn't fought hard enough against states like Hungary or Poland that put to the fore these kind of policies against migration, against civil rights.