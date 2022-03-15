Russians protest fighting in Ukraine as Moscow asks China for military assistance

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ryan Chilcote
Ryan Chilcote
As some Russians protest the conflict in Ukraine a former senior Kremlin official has criticized the operations there. This comes after an employee of Russian state television on Monday interrupted a live newscast to demonstrate against the fighting and amid reports that Russia asked China for military assistance. Special correspondent Ryan Chilcote joins Judy Woodruff from Moscow to discuss.
Ryan Chilcote is a PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent. Based in London, Ryan has been reporting on foreign affairs and economics in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 1995.
