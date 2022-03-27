Russia’s war tactics in Ukraine are throwback to the Chechnyan war

Kimberly Marten:

I think part of the reason is that there are long connections between the Russian people and the Ukrainian people. And so there's a sense of these are not our enemy, these are our brethren. What in the world are we doing here? There are family connections between the two. And the other thing is that there are Russian troops that are dying in the field and we don't have exact numbers, but we think it's somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 troops that have died in the last month.

And you know, that's not going to affect every family, but it's going to affect a certain number of families, especially since many of those troops are conscripts. We're seeing a full scale war that's involving lots of Russian troops that are being killed and are being wounded. And so it's very different from what he's done before, except in Chechnya. I mean, it's similar to what he did in Chechnya.