Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jeopardizes the future of the International Space Station

NASA is aiming to expand its astronaut launches from U.S. soil. Boeing is set for a test launch this week of its small spacecraft to the International Space Station. Russia and America have long been partners on the space station, but the invasion of Ukraine has led to new tensions and questions about the future. Miles O'Brien has our report about the rhetoric versus the reality.

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

