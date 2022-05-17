Ukrainian fighters leave Mariupol steel plant

Nick Schifrin:

Ukrainian soldiers wounded, but alive, and in the custody of their enemy.

Russian TV showed its version of what appears to be the beginning of the end of the siege of Mariupol, a lonely procession of the wounded, some of the final Ukrainian holdouts from the Azovstal steel plant, what Russia today called a mass surrender.

Ukraine admits more than 260 soldiers are being bused to Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. Some today arrived in the separatist-controlled Olenivka, on the site of a former penal colony known for torture and squalid conditions.

They held out for nearly three months, living and fighting from tunnels designed to withstand nuclear attacks, many of them in the Azov regiment, born from a right-wing militia now integrated into the Ukrainian military.

Their resistance prevented Russia from consolidating its gains. And, today, Ukrainian officials called them heroes.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (through translator): Mariupol drew in the Russian Federations forces for 82 days. Their operation to seize the east and south was held up. It changed the course of the war.