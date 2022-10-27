Russia’s nuclear threats, false claims about Ukrainian bombs hang over the ongoing war

Nick Schifrin:

For years, Biden has believed the U.S. should abandon historic ambiguity and pledge not to use nuclear weapons first.

But the Nuclear Posture Review says that would have created an unacceptable level of risk, in light of the range of non-nuclear capabilities being developed and fielded by competitors. The review acknowledges Russia's battlefield nuclear weapons and warns that Russia could use these forces to try to win a war on its periphery or avoid defeat if it was in danger of losing a conventional war.

And joining me now is the Department of Defense's top policy official, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

Colin, thank you very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Do these Russian nuclear threats that we just went through change how the U.S. thinks of its nuclear policy and its defense of not only the U.S., but partners and allies?

Colin Kahl, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy: Well, I think actually that a lot of the veiled and not-so-veiled threats that Vladimir Putin has made is a reminder that, for many of our adversaries, the salience of nuclear weapons is going up, not going down.

And so the Nuclear Posture Review, which we released today as part of a series of nested reviews under the National Defense Strategy, makes clear that nuclear weapons remain an essential aspect of U.S. national security. And they play a unique role in deterring the types of threats that we're hearing about.