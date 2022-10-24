Ukraine warns Russia may be plotting dirty bomb attack

Nick Schifrin:

I have talked to half-a-dozen U.S., Western NATO officials today, Judy, and all are very concerned, although some more than others.

And the reason they're concerned is, number one, what you have just heard from Zelenskyy is that Russia has a track record of accusing its adversaries of the very actions that it itself is planning. And so there's heightened concern tonight that Russia is the one planning to deploy a radiological device in Ukraine.

Number two, Moscow has created the conditions that, according to its own doctrine, could lead to a preemptive nuclear strike, threats to territory that Putin has claimed is Russia. That's Ukrainian territory that he has illegally annexed and now claims of a weapons of mass destruction threat, again, to that — quote, unquote — "Russian territory."

Russian strategy is what the U.S. calls escalate to de-escalate. And so this would be an example, U.S. officials fear, of Russia escalating with a radiological device, in order to try and convince Kyiv to come to the negotiating table. They're also worried, according to one senior administration official I spoke to today, is that a dirty bomb is — quote — "easily concealable," could be very small, and that — quote — "We should be humble about whether we will be able to know that this dirty bomb is coming."

But a couple of notes of caution, Judy, that are really important. One, it is not clear that Russia actually has a radiological device on the shelf ready to use. And, number two, every U.S. official has been very clear today there is no physical evidence at all that Russia has decided or taken the steps to employ this dirty bomb.