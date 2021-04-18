Sam Amidon mines the ‘intensity & strangeness’ of tradition to make music uniquely his own

Sam Amidon:

There was a Eureka moment that happened to me when I was about 16, which is that I sang a lot of Appalachian folk songs. But I was really much more interested in Miles Davis, especially electric 70s experimental, wild Miles Davis. And I was really interested in things like free jazz, people like Ornette Coleman who took jazz and made it completely abstract, and the intensity and weirdness of it was entrancing to me. And then I went back and I started listening to these field recordings. I heard something similar. I heard a similar intensity and strangeness in a lot of the recordings. Cause in the 1950s when they were making these recordings some of these people had been very isolated. And they would they played in this really scratchy kind of way. And yet it was super rhythmically compelling. And I heard this connection between this super experimental creative music and yet on the other side, this deep old field recordings seemed to me just as strange and just as mysterious. And so that took a while for me to figure out how I would make that music of my own.