In ‘Kusama: Cosmic Nature,’ a dialogue between art and the natural world

Mika Yoshitake:

Well, with Kusama's work, the interaction with the sun, the glass, the sky and the reflective nature of some of her works is very key. The Botanical Gardens really did determine which kind of pieces we would select. So like the ascension of polka dots on trees. I think what we discover is how Kusama's work really enhances, the botanical landscape. So there is a dialog between the two. Her work is not blending in with the natural environment. It's really on its own. It holds its own.