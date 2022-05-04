San Antonio, Texas tackles education inequality with free or reduced college tuition

President Biden proposed providing two years of tuition-free community college after he took office, but the idea was dropped after congressional opposition. Yet efforts persist at the local and state level to boost college attendance. More than 400 such programs now exist in the U.S., including in San Antonio, Texas. Hari Sreenivasan reports for our series, "Rethinking College."

