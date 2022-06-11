Saudi-backed tournament creates hazard for professional golf

Leave your feedback
The intersection of sports and geopolitics continued to play out Saturday during the first-ever LIV Golf series in London. The new competition is backed by the Saudi government and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman amid heavy criticisms of the country's human rights record and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. USA Today's Christine Brennan joins John Yang to discuss.
