Saying goodbye: tributes to Jim Lehrer from those who knew and loved him best

Margaret Warner:

Jim was a hard man to persuade. But if you had earned his trust, he was willing to roll the dice. One of Jim's great gifts as a newsman was that he knew when a story was right and when it wasn't it.

In early January '11, when protests started breaking out in the Arab world, our overseas reporting unit was totally out of money for the fiscal year.

Nevertheless, I walked down the hallway to his office a few days into it, and I said: "Jim, I know we're short of money. I think these protests just starting out could really transform, certainly the Middle East, and the world as we know it."

He asked a couple of questions, and then he gave his characteristic, "I hear you."

I went back to my office. And half-hour later, word came, get ready to leave for Egypt in the next 36 hours.