Scalise on Trump’s reelection message, coronavirus aid and health care

Rep. Steve Scalise:

Well, I would like to see everybody at the table.

And, in fact, you saw Mark Meadows, the president's chief of staff, over at the Capitol just the last few days trying to meet with Speaker Pelosi, and she was too busy. She would not meet with him.

When you won't sit down and meet with the president's chief of staff, you are showing you are not serious. They brought us in Saturday to do this vote on the post office, when the post office themself has said they have enough money to get through the middle of next year.

Our small businesses need help right now. Families need help and relief. We have got, Judy, over $500 billion of money that we have sent out in the CARES Act and all the relief packages that is not spent yet, over $500 billion.

I would say, before we get into a negotiation of how many more trillions we give, for example, to states like New York that were already having problems beforehand, we can't be worried about bailing out states that had their own problems. We need to be worried about saving small businesses, helping schools safely reopen, making sure hospitals can get through this.

That is where the focus needs to be. And for whatever reason, Speaker Pelosi won't sit down and have that conversation. So, hopefully, that happens.