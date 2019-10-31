Schiff says House GOP hasn’t taken advantage of depositions

Rep. Adam Schiff:

Well, this is the same process and the same procedures that were used during the Clinton impeachment and the Nixon impeachment, although it has been represented otherwise by my GOP friends.

The minority didn't have unilateral subpoena power. They could compel a vote. And that's the right that we give them here.

But we have seen from a lot of my GOP colleagues, with their storming into the SCIF and their histrionics, a fundamental lack of seriousness, indeed, a view that they exist to do the president's will, to be the president's defenders.

When the president says, you have got to be more aggressive, they decide to be more aggressive. When the president says, you have got to do this stunt, they go and do that stunt.

That is not a group you can give unilateral subpoena authority to. A lot of the same people complaining about this secret chamber have refused to take advantage of the fact that they could participate.

When the transcripts are released, the American people will see that, in fact, it was eminently fair, that every Republican who had a question got their questions answered.