School systems consider reversing decision to remove police officers from campus

Stephanie Sy:

That's right, Amna.

Just to give a few examples, Montgomery County, Maryland, schools reversed their decision to ban police following a shooting at a local high school. Denver Public Schools suspended their 2020 policy, opting to return school resource officers to certain campuses. This was after two school administrators were shot earlier this year. And, in Alexandria, Virginia, school resource officers have also been brought back after multiple incidents with weapons in schools.

I'm joined now by Franci Crepeau-Hobson, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver, who focuses on school violence prevention.

Professor, thank you for being with us.

The police killing of George Floyd brought to light all kinds of police abuse. Just remind us how school resource officers became part of the conversation about racialized police brutality.

Franci Crepeau-Hobson, University of Colorado Denver: Well, there's quite a bit of research out there that shows that the presence of school resource officers and other types of law enforcement in the school setting is associated with disparate discipline rates for kids of color.

So, in schools that have school resource officers and other types of law enforcement, we tend to see kids of color being suspended and expelled at disproportionate rates. So, that's where that comes from.