Scotland’s Sturgeon on why failure to reach a Brexit deal would be ‘catastrophic’

Nicola Sturgeon:

Well, I will come to that in a second, but let me take the premise of your question that somehow it is in my interest for there to be chaos and uncertainty in the U.K.

I mean, it's really not, because if that chaos and uncertainty harms the U.K., by extension, by definition, it harms people in Scotland as well. And I don't want to see that happen.

But to your question of why should there be another independence referendum in Scotland, well, if you think back to 2014, when we had the independence referendum, the campaign that argued against independence, the premise of their argument was that the U.K. was a partnership of equal nations, that we all had an equal say.

There was also an argument in that referendum that, if Scotland became independent, we'd get thrown out of the European Union and have to reapply for membership.

Fast-forward four years, and Scotland's interests and voice within the U.K. is being ignored. We voted not to leave the E.U., and yet we face being taken out anyway. And that's all happening because we're not independent, because we don't have the ability to take our own decisions and make our own voice heard.

So circumstances have changed materially since 2014. And when the time is right for Scotland to look again at the question of independence, I think would be the right thing to allow it to do.