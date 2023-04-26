Seditious conspiracy trial against Proud Boys members in hands of jury

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Jurors are deliberating in the case against five Proud Boys members who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6. They face multiple criminal counts, including seditious conspiracy, a rarely-used, Civil War-era charge for plotting to overthrow the government. John Yang discussed the trial and what it says about who is responsible for the violence that day with Carrie Johnson of NPR.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch