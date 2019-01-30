Sen. Capito on the ‘sweet spot’ for border security negotiations

Judy Woodruff:

But first: Today was the first meeting of the bipartisan group in Congress tasked with coming up with a border security bill that President Trump will sign.

With just over two weeks until government funding runs out again, Mr. Trump said today that lawmakers are — quote — "wasting their time" if they don't discuss a wall.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia is one of those appointed to the conference committee. And she joins me now.

Senator, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, how did this meeting today go?