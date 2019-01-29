Why Sen. Collins is ‘very optimistic’ about a deal to fund border security

Judy Woodruff:

We turn now to Capitol Hill.

With the federal government reopened, lawmakers today were focused on committee hearings and legislative agendas. But the pressure to avoid a second government shutdown hangs over Congress.

To discuss all this and more, I'm joined by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

Senator Collins, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, first question, what do you think the prospects are of another shutdown in three weeks?