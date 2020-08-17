Sen. Coons on how Biden can unite America in a time of crisis

Sen. Chris Coons:
That's right.
And there may very — there may be a very real chance that Majority Leader McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate will refuse to work across the aisle to help our nation. That would be disappointing.
And if that happens, we're going to have to take tougher partisan action to try and move forward.
But Joe Biden enjoys a longstanding personal relationship with many of the most senior senators in the Republican Caucus. They know his character, they know his heart, and they know that, if he tries to work with them, they will be able to work together with someone who keeps his word.
One of the things that's been hardest about making any legislative progress with Donald Trump is, he will ask us to take on some tough task, for example, dealing with immigration and the status of dreamers.
Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin, taking that opportunity from Donald Trump, worked really hard, came up with a bipartisan deal, took it back to President Trump, who said, this is a great deal, let's move forward, and then, 36 hours later, completely changed his mind, changed direction, and campaigned hard against it.
If you can't make a deal with the president that's bipartisan and that lasts, it's increasingly frustrating to even try. On issues like gun violence, dealing with the environment, dealing with racial inequalities and policing reform, or dealing with immigration, making bipartisan progress with Donald Trump has been very frustrating, very difficult.
Joe Biden is someone who respects and understands the role of the Senate. If Republicans are willing to work with him in good faith, we can make progress and get America out of its current challenges.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.