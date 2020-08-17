Sen. Coons on how Biden can unite America in a time of crisis

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.:

Well, Judy, tonight, at the convention, you are going to see a strikingly broad range of Americans speak up about why this moment calls for the leadership of Joe Biden, some of them lifelong Democrats, folks who are passionate progressives, some of them lifelong Republicans.

Obviously, we are going to hear from former first lady Michelle Obama, who got to know Joe Biden very closely, very personally in the eight years that President Obama and Vice President Biden and their families served alongside each other in the White House.

We're also going to hear from former Governor Kasich, a Republican governor from Ohio, as well as Christie Todd Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey.

And, as you asked in your question there, Judy, for those Americans who may have voted for Trump four years ago, I can understand how some folks might have thought, eh, what's the worst thing that could happen?

Now you know. The worst thing that could have happened has happened. We have got a wreck of an economy. We have got a pandemic, a nationwide health emergency. And we have got widening divisions and disagreements over longstanding and unaddressed issues of racial inequality.

Our country is in tough shape. And so what I hope the average American who listens this week will hear about Joe Biden is about his heart, his character, his faith, how life has knocked him down hard at the beginning and in the latest stages of his service career and how Joe's been able to get back up again. He believes in us, and I believe in him.