Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the economy, immigration and how to shore up Social Security

Amna Nawaz
Consumer protection drove Sen. Elizabeth Warren's academic work, launched her entrance into politics, and served as a central plank in her 2020 run for president. In President Biden's State of the Union, he pledged to tackle something long on Warren's issue list, junk fees. The senator joined Amna Nawaz to discuss that effort, the economy, immigration and her plan to shore up Social Security.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

