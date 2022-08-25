Sen. Elizabeth Warren weighs in on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans is drawing praise, but also criticism. Some say it goes too far, while others say it doesn't do enough to address the high cost of college.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has long advocated for even larger relief. She spoke with the president's top advisers before the final announcement. And she joins me now.

Senator Warren, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you here.

You have hailed this move as one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history. But, as we pointed out, you have also long fought for more, more relief. And my colleague Laura Barron-Lopez had reported you were among those who was making the pitch to the president in those final hours to get him to go beyond that $10,000 he was comfortable with.

So, tell us, what was your final pitch to the president on this?