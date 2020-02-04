Sen. Shaheen on impeachment trial outcome and New Hampshire primary

Judy Woodruff:

And besides the vote in the Senate — or, rather, the vote on the verdict in the Senate impeachment trial, coming up one week from today is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

It's being held in the state of New Hampshire.

For some perspective on both of these things, we turn now to New Hampshire's Democratic United States senator. She is Jeanne Shaheen.

Senator Shaheen, thank you very much for joining us.

We just heard…