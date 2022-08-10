Sen. Tim Scott discusses his new book ‘America, a Redemption Story’

Judy Woodruff:

From President Biden's recent legislative victories, to the overwhelming victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, August so far has been full of surprises.

And with some 90 days to go before the November midterm elections, it's not clear if such events will influence how Americans cast their votes this fall.

Senator Tim Scott, Republican from South Carolina, is up for reelection in November. His new book, "America, a Redemption Story," is out this week. And he joins me now.

Senator Scott, congratulations on the book and welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for being here.