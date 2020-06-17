Tim Scott on ‘looking for a solution’ with Democrats on police reform

Sen. Tim Scott:

It's a very important issue. It could be considered a poison pill for the vast majority of my conference.

What we already know is that our focus on collecting information to lead to the right outcomes is a part of the bill that both sides agree on. What we do know, as opposed to looking at this things that divide us, we better spend more time on the things that unite us, so we actually have an opportunity to have a conversation where the American people can decide whether the good-faith effort on the Republican side and the good-faith effort on the Democrat side leads in the direction of getting a bill done.

If we're only going to talk in this interview about the priorities of the Democrats, that seems to be inauthentic in dealing with the issues that are facing communities of color every single day.

The ability to de-escalate violence is a really important decision. And if we can train people on how to get there, that's a great outcome for families. It's a great outcome for communities of color. And it's a great outcome for restoring hope and confidence in institutions of authority.

I am welcome — I welcome all debate on the issues that should be a part of the conversation as it relates to police reform. I'm not going to negotiate with you or with them through this interview.

I welcome the opportunity for them to give us a chance to have that conversation on the floor of the Senate. If they are more interested in a political point, and not an actual law, then they will say no to the motion to proceed.

If they want to have a chance to actually have the debate, then we will have this debate sometime next week.