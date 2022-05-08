Senate Democrats seek to codify abortion rights into federal law

Audio

This week brings the first big test in the political fight over abortion rights. Senate Democrats will try to pass federal legislation guaranteeing the right to an abortion, an effort that will fail because they do not have the votes. The Boston Globe's Kimberly Atkins Stohr and The Washington Post's Lee Ann Caldwell join Geoff Bennett to discuss the politics of abortion.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: