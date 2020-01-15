Senate trial needs witnesses Trump wouldn’t allow in the House, says Durbin

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.:

I respect John Barrasso. And I have to tell you, I respect the — have to give a healthy respect and say that I disagree with him when it comes to witnesses.

He said at one point, if they wanted to call the witnesses, they could have called him in the House. No, John, the second count of the impeachment is the refusal of the president to cooperate when it came to discovery of witnesses and documents in the House of Representatives.

So there was no opportunity to call Mick Mulvaney, the president's chief of staff, by the House members who put together the articles of impeachment.

Why do I think witnesses would be appropriate? Because I spent most of my life before Congress as a trial lawyer. You can't have a trial without witnesses and evidence. You can have a cover-up without witnesses, but you can't have a trial.

And I don't think we ought to rule out the possibility that witnesses will get us closer to the truth, whatever that may be.