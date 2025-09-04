We're not going anywhere.

September 4, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, Health Secretary Kennedy is scrutinized by a Senate committee over his controversial vaccine policies and the shakeup at the CDC. The legal and diplomatic questions about military strikes on boats suspected of carrying drugs bound for the U.S. Plus, the parents of a Texas flood victim open up about their loss and the state legislature's plans to avoid future disasters.

