Seriously ill children often resist treatment. Can offering simple rewards change that?

Judy Woodruff:

Few things are harder to witness than a seriously ill child.

Tonight, a look at ways to persuade these children to comply with the difficult medical treatments.

Paul Solman explores a program created by a not-for-profit foundation called Hope for Henry.

And we note, the "NewsHour"'s executive producer, Sara Just, sits on the foundation's board.

The story is part of our weekly series Making Sense.