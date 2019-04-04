Some of Mueller team reportedly unhappy with Barr conclusions on their work

Rosalind Helderman:

I don't know that we have a great sense of that.

And, you know, it's important to note that what we're hearing is from secondhand sources, people who have spoken to members of the team. We have not heard from Bob Mueller himself. The special counsel's office has a spokesman who rarely comments, but does sometimes comment on issues.

And every news organization in the country has gone to him today to ask him for a comment about these reports that have come out last night. And they have declined to comment, not to confirm them, but not to deny them either. So this is a moment where there has sort of been this vacuum left by the attorney general, indicating, last weekend, that he was providing the principal conclusions of the report now and would be working, he said expeditiously, to get the full report out in a public way.

But, in this time period, while we're all just waiting, it's kind of being filled, this vacuum is being filled. You have got the president out there claiming total exoneration, and now these claims that maybe there's a little bit more to the story than we know so far.