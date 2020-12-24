Serving those in need and trying to survive during the pandemic

Amna Nawaz:

This time of year is a critical one for charities and nonprofits that rely on a surge of holiday giving to make ends meet.

But this year, we have seen the need for their services dramatically grow, especially at food banks, where lines are stretching longer than before.

For more on the state of giving in America, I'm joined by Stacy Palmer. She's the editor of "The Chronicle of Philanthropy."

Stacy Palmer, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I think it's fair to say the pandemic has had devastating economic impact on the country, and philanthropies are no exception.

In fact, one analysis looked at over 300,000 U.S.-based nonprofits, and it found that, in the most dire scenario, nearly 120,000 of them could close.

How badly has the pandemic hurt philanthropy?