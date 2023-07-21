Shark tracking efforts ramped up after wave of encounters off Northeastern coast

After a recent spate of shark encounters, New York State is ramping up efforts to monitor the apex predator off the coast of Long Island. It comes as experts in Massachusetts are raising awareness about the surging population of great white sharks off Cape Cod. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien reports.

