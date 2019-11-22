Shields and Brooks on impeachment hearing revelations, Democratic debate takeaways

Judy Woodruff:

Historic impeachment hearings and another debate for the Democrats running for president. It was a very full week. It has been, is a very full week for American politics.

And here to help us make sense of it all, as always, Shields and Brooks. That is syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

Let's go straight to impeachment, Mark.

Five days of hearings now, three more this week, a lot of drama, a lot of attention on television. What did you take away from it?