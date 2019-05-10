Shields and Brooks on Trump’s subpoena standoff, China trade war

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the analysis of Shields and Brooks. That is syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

So, before we turn to all the whatever we want to call it that's happened in Washington this week, Mark, let's talk a minute about Iowa. We heard this voter tell Amna, this is really hard.

I don't know why it's so hard. There are only 23 candidates.