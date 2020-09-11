Shields and Brooks on virus aid impasse, Woodward’s Trump revelations

David Brooks:

Yes, I thought they took turns.

I think, on the larger issue, the Republicans probably have this wrong. They're treating this as a normal fiscal circumstance, where it's important to save money and be fiscally responsible. And they point out that hundreds of billions of dollars of the last CARES package have not been spent yet.

But the fact is, this is not normal circumstances. Most economists, even Republican economists, say, this is an extraordinary circumstances. At least 63 million Americans are in serious trouble. There's hunger in this country.

This is a time to be spending money out the door just to provide a cushion under people in places — in circumstances they can't control. So, I give the intellectual fault to the Republicans.

I give the political fault to the Democrats. From the beginning, they have played this more politically, compromised less, tried to get the issue more than solve the problem.

And even in the final days, the Republicans proposed something like $500 billion in the Senate. The Democrats passed something for about $3 trillion in the House. If I were a Democrat, I would say, hey, people are starving out there. They're only going to give us $500 billion, we will pass that. We will take it to conference. We will try to get it up.

But $500 billion is not what we want, but it's a lot of money, and it could help some people, and then we will have an election. We will try to do more later.

So I think, even at the end of the day, they should have taken the money, because Americans are suffering. And so they took the issue, instead of at least a piece of the solution.