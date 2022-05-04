Roxane Gay Brief But Spectacular take on effective ways of being heard

By —

Melissa Williams

Roxane Gay has used writing as a means to untangle and communicate her own trauma since childhood. Now a successful author, professor and mentor to many, she advises young women and aspiring writers on how to harness their voices. Gay shares her Brief But Spectacular take on effective ways of being heard.

