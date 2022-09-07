Sister’s death from ovarian cancer led to early detection for tennis legend Chris Evert

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Chris Evert dominated women's tennis in the 1970s and 80s. Her win-loss record in singles play is the best of any pro player, male or female, in history. But her toughest match was taking on ovarian cancer, often known as ”the silent killer.” Evert joined Amna Nawaz for a discussion about her journey, her health and what's ahead.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
