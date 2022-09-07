Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, a blistering heat wave hangs over California, straining the power grid and raising the alarm about the effects of climate change. We examine the closest Senate races ahead of the November election as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress. Plus, Ukrainian Holocaust survivors are forced to flee war once again as the Russian invasion grinds on.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: