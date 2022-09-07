September 7, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a blistering heat wave hangs over California, straining the power grid and raising the alarm about the effects of climate change. We examine the closest Senate races ahead of the November election as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress. Plus, Ukrainian Holocaust survivors are forced to flee war once again as the Russian invasion grinds on.

