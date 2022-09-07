Who’s at the greatest risk of ovarian cancer?

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

Nearly 20,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year and more than 12,000 will die from the disease. Dr. Carol Brown, a gynecologic cancer surgeon and chief health equity officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, joined Amna Nawaz to discuss who should consider themselves at the greatest risk of ovarian cancer.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: