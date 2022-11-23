Six killed when employee opens fire inside Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
William Brangham
Chesapeake, Virginia, has now joined the long list of places in America where a lone gunman committed sudden, mass murder. Police say a Walmart employee opened fire in the store, killing at least six before taking his own life. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
