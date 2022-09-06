Students return to school in Uvalde for first time since mass shooting that killed 21

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

Students and teachers returned to school in Uvalde for the first time since the massacre at Robb Elementary that left 21 dead. The new year comes with new concerns as parents, teachers and students worry if their schools are safe. Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: