Slow pace of Ukraine’s counteroffensive prompts military strategy questions

William Brangham
Dan Sagalyn
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley described Ukraine's effort to retake territory in the east and south as a tough and difficult fight. Forces have been slowed by minefields and intense Russian resistance. To learn more about the offensive and its prospects for success, William Brangham spoke with retired Army Col. Gary Espinas and Kimberly Kagan of the Institute for the Study of War.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
