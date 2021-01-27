‘Small army’ of online investors drives stock market frenzy

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

The traders who are driving this frenzy and egging each other on social media have been driving up the price of several stocks long after other investors had looked at those companies and said, we're done.

For example, they have sent the price of video game retailer GameStop to stratospheric levels. And the frenzy continued today with a surge in the stock price of the movie chain AMC, as well as the ones popular phone maker BlackBerry.

To help us understand what's going on. I'm joined now by Andrew Ross Sorkin. He is the co-anchor of CNBC's "Squawk Box," a columnist for The New York Times, as well as an editor of its Day Book newsletter.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Such wild developments in the market today. Can you just help us understand, what on earth is going on?