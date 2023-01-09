Small, local paper uncovered and reported George Santos scandal before November election

Geoff Bennett:

As House Republicans get to work, one member in particular is coming under increased scrutiny.

A campaign watchdog group filed a complaint today with the Federal Election Commission accusing newly sworn-in Congressman George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of masking the true source of those funds. The complaint marks the latest potential legal trouble for the New York Republican, who has admitted that he lied about his family history, his resume, his education, all following a bombshell report by The New York Times last month.

But The Times wasn't the first to report on Santos' fabricated biography. A small local paper on Long Island called The North Shore Leader broke the Santos scandal before the November election. By the time other outlets picked it up, Santos had already been elected.

Grant Lally is the publisher of The North Shore Leader, and he joins us now.

It's great to have you here.

And your paper back in September wrote about Santos' rise and his reported net worth from basically nothing and 2020 to some $11 million by 2022. An inexplicable rise was how your paper characterized it. How did your reporters catch onto this story?