Smithsonian and U.S. Army join forces to save works of art and culture threatened by war

A new collaboration between the U.S. Army and the Smithsonian Institution is expanding the numbers and capabilities of monuments officers in times of war. Their mission is to advise military commanders on how to minimize damage to art and key sites and to aid foreign allies whose cultural heritage is at risk. Jeffrey Brown reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

