‘Catastrophic fire’ inflicts major damage on Notre Dame Cathedral

Kate Moody:

Well, there's a lot of speculation. Most of it centers around the fact that Notre Dame has been undergoing an incredibly extensive renovation project for the last few years. It's a 20-year project that was going to be costing over 100 million euros.

Cracks had started to appear in the foundation. And so this renovation was done to try to protect the cathedral, perhaps, ironically, given what has happened this evening.

A lot of the discussion really centering about — around this renovation work that was being undergone. Now, it has to be said that, because of all the work that was happening, some of the artwork that's in Notre Dame had actually been removed.

About a dozen large statutes that were on the roof, for example, had been removed only last week for cleaning. And so some of that may have been saved. We are hearing a lot of the artwork there may have been saved. The relics of the Crown of Thorns that was on display at Notre Dame, we understand, has been salvaged.

We don't know the fate of the very, very famous stained glass windows that are in Notre Dame. They seem to be intact for now, but, of course, there's no telling what kind of damage the smoke or heat may do to them.

What we're hearing from French people this evening is absolute sadness about the state of what is really a national treasure. This is something that 13 million people around the world come to see every year, but it's a real treasure for the French people as well.

Napoleon was crowned there. Charles de Gaulle celebrated victory after World War II. There were commemorations there after the Paris terror attacks back in 2015. One French historian this evening watching the flames saying it feels like he's saying goodbye to an old friend.