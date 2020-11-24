Soccer star Megan Rapinoe on living in a world created by men

Megan Rapinoe:

I think it puts us in a better position, of course, then if we have what we have right now, which is a president who's just insistent upon inflaming racial tension in this country.

I think that the Biden administration has already pointed to a willingness to work on racial justice and take it very seriously. I think we have a long ways to go.

Patrisse Cullors, the Black Lives Matter movement founder, penned a really amazing letter, I thought, to the incoming Biden administration of: You know what? We have delivered the vote. Black women have delivered the vote. They have organized. They have got out the vote. They have time and again really been the backbone of the Democratic Party and winning elections.

And they not only deserve to have a seat at the table, but, like, it's their right. They should be reflected in these policies. The needs of communities, of those communities, which are not better known by anyone than the activists and the organizers and the women on the ground in those communities, they deserve to be at the table and have the policies of the nation reflect that.

And I think president-elect Joe Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris have a responsibility to those communities, not just for this election, but, frankly, for the history of our nation.