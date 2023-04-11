Somalia in need of humanitarian aid as it faces worst drought in decades

Somalia faces one of the world’s most acute humanitarian crises. The country is seeing its worst drought in 40 years, famine and an ongoing armed conflict. Humanitarian agencies warn nearly 8 million people, half of the population, are in dire need of assistance. Stephanie Sy discussed the challenges with Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst for East Africa for the International Crisis Group.

