Famine looms over Somalia as drought, civil war displace millions

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
PBS NewsHour Weekend
PBS NewsHour Weekend
Leave your feedback
As Somalia experiences its worst drought in nearly 40 years, a looming famine could leave more than 8 million people without enough food to eat by next summer. NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien joins John Yang to discuss the country’s food crisis.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.