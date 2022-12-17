Double your gift to
Famine looms over Somalia as drought, civil war displace millions

As Somalia experiences its worst drought in nearly 40 years, a looming famine could leave more than 8 million people without enough food to eat by next summer. NPR correspondent Jason Beaubien joins John Yang to discuss the country’s food crisis.

